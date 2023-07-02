One of Leicester's biggest festivals has taken place today with thousands of people turning up to celebrate the Hare Krishna Festival of Chariots.

The Festival of Chariots, also known as Jagannatha Rathayatra, is an annual event which has been celebrated for thousands of years to recognise the journey of India's Lord Jagannath's from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Today marks 30 years since Leicester began celebrating the Hare Krishna Festival of Chariots.

During the festival, people pull a 40ft chariot through Leicester city centre, from the ISKCON (International Society of Krishna Consciousness) Leicester, in Granby Street, to Cossington Park, Belgrave.

Devotees believe that if they get the honour of pulling the ropes of the giant chariot, carrying Lord Krishna, then they will be granted a place in the spiritual world.

The chariot was pulled through Leicester city centre, accompanied by music, singing, and dancing.

The lively procession began at 11.30am with a welcome ceremony called a pahandi.

The president of ISKCON Leicester, Pradyumna Das, said: “We’re so excited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rathayatra in Leicester.

"This is a happy and joyful festival that has become a regular and much-loved feature in our city, bringing together people of all backgrounds and communities."