Labour's Shadow Secretary of State for Education has backed Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips saying she is not a racist amid a row with a high-profile headteacher.

Ms Phillips was accused of “racist and bullying behaviour” by Katharine Birbalsingh, former chairwoman of the Social Mobility Commission and headteacher of Michaela Community School in Brent, north-west London.

The row came after the headteacher said she inadvertently tweeted a picture of Tina Turner alongside her abusive former husband Ike Turner amid tributes to the late star.

In a four-page open letter to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer published on Saturday, Ms Birbalsingh also accused Ms Phillips of seeking to “whip up a social media mob” against her on Twitter.

"Her behaviour is a clear example of unconscious bias," she said.

"I mean that she hates me, despite not knowing me, because she subscribes to the idea that black and Asian individuals in public life owe a duty to voice opinions that match with a left-wing view of the world, or they are worthy of her contempt."

MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, Bridget Phillipson, has said she does not believe her Labour frontbencher colleague Jess Phillips is racist, amid the row.

Ms Phillipson was asked on Sky’s Sophie Ridge On Sunday programme to respond to the allegations levelled at her colleague.

She said: "My reaction to anyone who feels unhappy about the conduct of a Labour MP is that they should complain through our processes and then the matter can be looked into.

"And, as Members of Parliament, we’re also subject to a code of conduct… and there are processes in place for people who are unhappy with an MP’s behaviour, to report it in that way.

"I would suggest that to any individual that’s unhappy about the conduct of a Member of Parliament."

Asked if it is right for Ms Birbalsingh to put in an official complaint, Ms Phillipson said: “I think anyone who is unhappy about the conduct of an MP in any way should make their concerns known and then they can be properly considered.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…