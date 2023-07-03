The Leader of the City of Wolverhampton Council, Ian Brookfield, has died after a cancer diagnosis.

Mr Brookfield, who was 57, died on Sunday 2 July, after a "fearless" battle with cancer.

He was diagnosed earlier this year, and was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his death.

Cllr Ian Brookfield Credit: City of Wolverhampton Council website

"He was relentlessly dedicated to serving the people of Wolverhampton"

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Deputy Leader of City of Wolverhampton Council andTim Johnson, Chief Executive of City of Wolverhampton Council said: "It is with great sadness that City of Wolverhampton Council announces the passing of its Leader, Councillor Ian Brookfield.

"On behalf of everyone at the City of Wolverhampton Council, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family at this difficult time.

"He was a proud and committed Leader of the city, relentlessly dedicated to serving the people of Wolverhampton until the end.

"While news of his passing is greeted with profound sorrow, he will be remembered by all who met him with great affection and a deep appreciation for his years of public service to the city he loved.

"Details of funeral arrangements and how people can pay their respects will be shared in due course.

"We ask that that the privacy of Councillor Brookfield’s family is respected at this time."