An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a wedding party in Wolverhampton on Saturday around 9:30pm.

It's believed a car was driven up to the back of the venue, before someone got out of the vehicle and fired a number of shots at another car parked at the venue.

Police believe shots were then returned in the direction of the party.

Despite there being up to 100 guests who attended the party, no one was injured but police say "it's by luck rather than by design" that no one was hurt.

Ch Insp Paul Southern, of Wolverhampton Police said: "This was a totally reckless attack and it's by luck rather than by design that no one was seriously injured or killed.

"We believe there were more than 100 people at this event and it's vital that we speak to anyone who was there and who saw or recorded what happened, so that we can bring those involved to justice.

"The community will be understandably shocked and worried by what happened and we'll be carrying out extra patrols to offer reassurance today."