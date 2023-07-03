A pair of extremely rare Mexican turtles which went missing from Dudley Zoo on the weekend, have been found dumped three miles away near a playground.

Zoo keepers believe the two male Coahuilan Box Turtles were stolen from their exhibit in the attraction’s Reptile House on Saturday morning (July 1).

They believe it was targeted as the zoo is the only one in the country to have the endangered Coahuilan Box Turtles in its care.

The lock on the exhibit was found damaged.

The turtles, who don't have names, were found by a member of the public near a playground in Tipton and were returned to the zoo just after 9am this morning (July 3).

The zoo says both males have been checked over by vets and appear to be well.

"They have been returned to the Reptile House where they will remain off-show in quarantine for the next week.

"Work will continue over the next few days as we install extra security measures alongside the Reptile House exhibit window locks and staff will continue manning the area."