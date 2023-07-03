Teacher strikes: where are school picket lines in the East Midlands ?

Teaching members of the National Education Union (NEU) will be walking out on two days of strike action this week, in a long-running dispute over cuts to pay and school funding.

They will take action at state schools and sixth-form colleges in England on the 5th and 7th July.

Members in the East Midlands region will be out at these picket lines on the 5th July:

Nottinghamshire picket lines 8am to 9am:

Bluecoat Trent Academy, Asplay Lane, NG8 5GY

The Bulwell Academy, Squires Ave, NG6 8AQ

Cantrell Primary And Nursery School, Bulwell, NG6 9HJ

Farnborough Spencer Academy, Farnborough Road, NG11 8JW

Robert Shaw Primary School, Southfield Road, NG8 3PL

Nottingham Free School, Haydn Road, NG5 1EB

Derby picket lines 8am to 9am:

Chellaston Academy, Swarkestone Road, Chellaston, Derby, DE73 5UB

Allestree Woodlands, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, DE22 2LW

St Benedict’s, Duffield Road, DE22 1JD

West Park, West Road, Spondon, DE21 7BT

Lees Brook, Morley Road, Chaddesden, DE21 4QX

Bemrose, Uttoxeter New Road, DE22 3HU

CODA, Farmhouse Road, Sinfin, DE24 3AR

Landau, Fox Street, DE1 2LF

Leicester picket lines 8am to 9am:

City of Leicester College,, Downing Drive, LE5 6LN

Fullhurst Community College, Imperial Ave, LE3 1AH

Judgemeadow Community College, LE5 6HP

Moat Community College. Maidstone Road LE2 0TU

Members in the East Midlands region will be out at these picket lines on the 7th July:

Nottinghamshire picket lines 8am to 9am:

Bluecoat Trent Academy, Asplay Lane, NG8 5GY

The Bulwell Academy, Squires Ave, NG6 8AQ

Cantrell Primary And Nursery School, Bulwell, NG6 9HJ

Farnborough Spencer Academy, Farnborough Road, NG11 8JW

Robert Shaw Primary School, Southfield Road, NG8 3PL

Nottingham Free School, Haydn Road, NG5 1EB

Derby picket lines 8am to 9am:

Chellaston Academy, Swarkeston Road, Chellaston, DE73 5UB

Allestree Woodlands, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, DE22 2LW

St Benedict’s, Duffield Road, DE22 1JD

West Park, West Road, Spondon, DE21 7BT

Lees Brook, Morley Road, Chaddesden, DE21 4QX

Bemrose, Uttoxeter New Road, DE22 3HU

CODA, Farmhouse Road, Sinfin, DE24 3AR

Landau, Fox Street, DE1 2LF

Leicester picket lines 8am to 9am:

City of Leicester College, Downing Drive, LE5 6LN

Fullhurst Community College, Imperial Ave, LE3 1AH

Judgemeadow Community College, LE5 6HP

Moat Community College. Maidstone Road LE2 0TU

St Paul’s Catholic School, Spencefield Lane, LE5 6HN

The union says the strike days are part of their campaign for a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise.

In early April 2023, a pay and funding offer from the government was rejected by 98% of NEU members on a 66% turnout.

A re-ballot of NEU teacher members in state schools opened on 15 May, and will close on 28 July.

This week's dates will be the seventh and eighth of strike action for NEU teacher members in England’s state schools since the 1st February.

Lucy Hopley, Regional Secretary, East Midlands Region of the National Education Union, said:

“It is with great reluctance that our members are taking further strike action, but teachers have been left with no choice.

“In stark contrast to Wales and Scotland, where settlements were reached months ago, the Government of England is intent on dragging its heels.

"Gillian Keegan has refused to engage and refused to meet with the education unions, in spite of the vast majority of teachers rejecting her initial pay and funding offer at the start of April.

"We want to find a solution but it seems the Government is more interested in political games.

"Having insisted that we must follow the advice of the School Teachers’ Review Body, Rishi Sunak and his Education Secretary are now saying the opposite.

"It is increasingly likely that the recommendations of the STRB for 2023/24, delivered to Keegan weeks ago, will not be followed.

"It is believed that the review body has recommended a 6.5% rise for teachers but she intends to suppress this unpalatable report until the end of term.

"In moving the goalposts, the Government is infuriating teachers and letting pupils down.”

In a statement in June, a Department for Education spokesperson said:

"Further strike action will cause real damage to pupil learning and even more disruption for parents right across the country.

"Thousands of schools are receiving significant additional funding as part of the extra £2 billion of investment we are providing for both 2023/24 and 2024/25 which will take school funding its highest level in history next year, as measured by the IFS.

"As part of the normal process, the independent School Teachers' Review Body has submitted its recommendations to Government on teacher pay for 2023/24. We will be considering the recommendations and will publish our response in the usual way."