Drivers are being warned about two Birmingham city-centre bus lanes which have caught 20,000 motorists - in just five months.

Bus zones on Moor Street Queensway and Sheepcote Street both caught around 10,000 motorists each, between January and May this year.City Council bosses say the rules are clearly signposted, but people continue to either get confused about where they can drive in the restricted areas, or choose to ignore them as the fines grow.

Moor Street Queensway Credit: BPM Media

The Moor Street Queensway bus zone was launched two years ago, as part of major changes to city centre road rules, but it also caused confusion for thousands of motorists.There are signs the number of people getting into trouble is falling, but 9,910 were still caught on the southbound section heading towards Digbeth between January and May this year.

Around 66 drivers a day getting caught in one of the lanes

Another 10,733 were fined for passing through the bus lane on Sheepcote Street at the canal bridge near Broad Street.

That's around 70 a day, and is the other key hotspot where motorists will most likely get fined.

The two bus lanes alone have earned the City Council millions of pounds in revenue.

The figures were passed to BirminghamLive following a Freedom of Information request.

This comes as Birmingham City Council faces a black hole in its budget worth at least £650 million, after fresh equal pay claims emerged.

Sheepcote Street Credit: BPM Media

What are the rules for driving near the lanes ?

- For the Moor Street Queensway bus gate - traffic is barred from travelling between Moor Street Station and Carrs Lane in either direction.- Cameras are in place on a short stretch of Moor Street Queensway, and anyone driving through risks a £30 fine, doubling to £60 if not paid within 14 days- Only buses and black cabs can travel through them.

These aren't the only lanes drivers are getting caught out either - 2,725 motorists were also fined at St Martin's Queensway and 2,228 others along various parts of Bordesley Green East.