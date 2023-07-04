Passengers travelling through Birmingham Airport from mid-July are likely to face 'serious' security delays due to strike action, the union Unite has said.

Around 100 security officers and terminal technicians employed by Birmingham Airport will begin their 'indefinite' strike from Tuesday 18 July.

The union says workers have faced two years of substantial pay cuts, and claim three quarters of the striking Birmingham Airport workers are security officers working unsociable shift patterns for 'as little as £11.50 an hour.'

Union members have warned that, without a significant pay rise, the airport will see recruitment and staff retention issues worsen, which will cause further delays for passengers.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Birmingham Airport has said wages are 'well above the UK national average.'

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Birmingham Airport has returned to profitability but expects its low paid workers to swallow a real terms pay cut after successive attacks on their wages and terms and conditions.

"This is completely unacceptable at a time of rising living costs. Unite’s laser-like focus on jobs, pay and conditions means these workers will receive the full unflinching support of their union as they strike for a fair pay rise.”

The union added that strikes will 'severely impact' Birmingham Airport’s security and terminal maintenance operations leading to delays for carriers such as TUI, EasyJet, Wizz, Ryanair, Lufthansa and Emirates.

Queues pictured previously at Birmingham Airport Credit: Becky Young

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: “The employer bears full responsibility for the disruption to passengers now facing serious security delays at Birmingham Airport.

"This dispute could have been resolved very early on if Birmingham Airport had put forward a pay offer that reflected the deterioration in wages its workers have experienced. There is still time for that to happen, but the airport must table a deal our members can accept.”

A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport said: “We note the union, representing a minority of our workforce, is threatening strike action from July 18 - despite our current pay offer being well above the current UK average.

“The union’s call for strike action is surprising as it breaches the terms of the bargaining agreement, which lays out the steps for resolving such disputes. We call on the union to honour the terms of the existing bargaining agreement.

“However, if strike action does take place, we are confident the impact will be limited, and we do not anticipate any cancellations. Our advice to customers remains to arrive at the airport in line with guidance from their airline.”