The widow of reformed Birmingham City football hooligan Barrington Patterson has shared her distress after a stalker taunted her about her husband's death was jailed.

Tracey Patterson issued an emotional statement after her tormentor, Katie Bell, was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday morning (July 3).

Bell - believed to be a total stranger - had been previously punished for overwhelming the couple with up to 60 messages daily.

One offensive message included a picture of a coffin and a message that read: "For your grandchild."

In August 2021, Bell was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, after she pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.But her behaviour continued when Mr Patterson - known as 'One-eyed Baz' - died of a heart attack in March last year aged 56.

Today (July 3), Bell, 27, of Stradbroke Road, Sheffield, was jailed for 15 months for breaching a restraining order and sending offensive messages.

In one message, she commented on the news of Mr Patterson's death with laughing emojis.

Mrs Patterson shared shocking details in a moving witness statement at today's sentencing hearing, outlining how she had been left distressed by the constant barrage of abuse.

Mrs Patterson said: "My fear that Katie's behaviour would escalate proved to be correct. Katie went on to brazenly reactivate an account that she used previously to harass myself.

"Every day the anxiety and stress her behaviour causes me takes its toll mentally and physically."

One of the taunting messages Mrs Patterson received Credit: BPM Media

Mrs Patterson told the court she had been forced to lock the social media account used to run her homeless charity.

She said abuse had been left on posts requesting donations for the vulnerable.Mrs Patterson went on: "I find myself under extreme stress daily to try my best to continue my husband's work in our community and support the most vulnerable.

"Since the court case in June 2021 I have tried to put the whole episode behind me."After Katie contacted me on the day my husband passed away I have once again gone back to [the] worry and anxiety of what she will do next.

"Katie has taken my peace away from me at a time when I should be mourning the loss of my husband.

"I hope that the courts can help me bring an end to this awful nightmare I have found myself in since 2018, not only for myself but also for my family.

"A lifetime court order preventing contact has served no purpose in my case. I have never once responded to her awful messages but she continues to make my life a living hell."Following today's sentencing, Mrs Patterson thanked friends and family for their support and said she hoped it would allow her some respite, adding: "I hope that the sentence given will now bring me closure and peace in my life."Mitigating for Bell in the 2021 case, Zaiban Alam told the court her client had been bullied relentlessly and suffered physical violence and emotional abuse.

She said Bell was a “lonely, damaged young woman” who was sorry and would never dream of targeting somebody face-to-face.