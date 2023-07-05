Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager found with gun shot injuries in Birmingham died the next day.

West Midlands Police say an 18-year-old man was discovered with head injuries on a towpath off Mount Street in Nechells in the early hours of Monday (3 July).

The victim was taken to hospital but died on Tuesday (4 July).

An 18-year-old was discovered with serious head injuries near Mount Street in Nechells. Credit: BPM Media

Three men aged 19 and one man aged 33 are being questioned on suspicion of murder in police custody.

Police say the teen's family and friends are being supported as they come to terms with the loss.

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, from the homicide unit at West Midlands Police, said: "A young man with his life ahead of him has tragically died and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this terrible time.

"We've arrested four people and our enquiries are very much ongoing. We're determined to establish exactly what happened, and why."

The force is asking for anyone with information to come forward.