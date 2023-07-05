Man arrested after Nottingham tram stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed to death on a tram in Nottingham.

Police believe Kyle Knowles, 32, was stabbed on a tram approaching Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford on Monday June 26.

A 24-year-old man was arrested immediately by Nottinghamshire Police last week after the incident.

Then man was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his hands but was later discharged.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, leading the inquiry, said: “A dedicated team of detectives are continuing to work extremely hard on this investigation and are building up a picture of what happened on the morning of 26 June.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of Mr Knowles and all those affected by this incident.

“We will continue to provide support and reassurance.”