Meet one of the 16 babies born inside Birmingham Women's Hospital on the same day the NHS turns 75 years old

Baby Riat was today welcomed into the world with tears and smiles on the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

A total of 16 babies have been born today inside Birmingham Women's Hospital in Edgbaston.

In one of the biggest stand-alone maternity units in the country, the hospital on average sees 30 babies born every day.

Despite maternity services being at the centre of recent national scandals, new parents inside Birmingham Woman's Hospital couldn't contain their gratitude for the service received.

Baby Riat at just two hours old. Credit: ITV News Central

Simran Riat from Birmingham was one of the many mums who gave birth on the 75th birthday of the NHS.

She said: “This is our first baby but I feel ok. It definitely doesn’t feel like I've given birth but it hasn’t sunk in yet.

When asked about the 75th anniversary of the NHS she said: “It’s absolutely amazing. a special moment for all of us and the NHS."

Speaking about the care she had received during her time at the hospital, Ms Riat told ITV News Central: "Do you know what, it [the care] has been amazing and I can sing their praises over and over. Every single one of them.

"I'll be back, maybe not to have another baby just yet, but to come and thank them.

"It's been a fantastic journey for me today and they've really supported me."

