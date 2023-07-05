After five years of gloomy newsreels surrounding the Second World War, the arrival of publicly-funded healthcare with free treatment for all was eagerly anticipated.

The NHS was the first of its kind in the world, and over the last 75 years it has racked up dozens of firsts of its own - many of them here in the Midlands.

Today marks the anniversary of the birth of the NHS which took place back in 1948.

Here at ITV Central, we have pulled together all the incredible technological advances and innovations that have revolutionised healthcare from the Midlands.

They have not just made a difference in our region or the UK, but across the world.

Discovery of Ibuprofen, 1953 - West Bridgford

Ibuprofen Credit: PA Images

Just five years into the new service, Professor Stewart Adams, was researching anti-rheumatic drugs from a makeshift lab in the front room of a house in West Bridgford.

He discovered ibuprofen, later manufactured by his employer, Nottingham-based Boots.

The painkiller is now one of the world's biggest-selling medicines.

Sextuplets, 1968 - Birmingham

In October 1968, Britain's first sextuplets were born to Sheila Thorns at Birmingham Maternity Hospital.

Sadly, three didn't survive but the following month Sheila and dad Barry were able to take baby Julie home, with little Roger and Susan joining her a few days later.

MRI, 1978 - Nottingham

MRI Credit: PA Images

In 1978, Dr Peter Mansfield, Professor of Physics at Nottingham University successfully trialled magnetic resonance imaging or MRI.

To dispel fears over its safety, his first human scan was on himself.

He was later awarded a knighthood and a Nobel Prize for medicine.

A year of firsts ,1989 - Nottingham/Leicester

In March, the Nottingham Cochlear Implant Programme was established.

Three-month-old Ryan Kelly was the first child to receive one, after losing his hearing through meningitis.

In September, over in Leicester - at what was the Groby Road Hospital - the UK's first use of extra corporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, was carried out.

The machine takes over during surgery on patients in a critical condition which prevents their lungs or heart from working normally.

Hip resurfacing, 1997 - Birmingham

July 1997 saw the first operation using Birmingham Hip Resurfacing.

Developed by local surgeons Derek McMinn and Ronan Treacy, former ITV News Central presenter Bob Warman was a recipient in 2013.

The technique re-coats worn joints with metal, rather than replacing them.

Conjoined twins separation, 2001 - Birmingham

Birmingham Children's Hospital Credit: PA Images

In December 2001, surgeons at Birmingham Children's Hospital successfully separated spinally-conjoined twins Eman and Sanchia Mowatt.

The 16-hour operation was the first of its kind in the UK with only a five-to-25% chance of survival.

Amazingly, the twins were able to go home in time for Christmas.

Keyhole heart valve replacement technique, 2007 - Leicester

Twenty-first century firsts include a pioneering keyhole heart valve replacement technique.

Less invasive than open heart surgery, the procedure was performed for the first time in Britain at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester in 2007.

Robotic arm, 2010 - Burton Upon Trent

Kenneth Crocker, from Burton Upon Trent, was the world's first patient to have heart surgery using a fully remote-controlled robotic arm.

The 70-year-old's operation, in April of that year, was at Leicester's Glenfield Hospital.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Birmingham

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham Credit: PA Images

In June 2010, the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, which treated military casualties from Afghanistan, moved from the old Selly Oak Hospital in Birmingham to the brand-new Queen Elizabeth.

In October 2012, the QE admitted another casualty of that conflict - schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai.

She was shot in the head by the Taliban over her campaign for the right of young women to be educated.

She recovered and went on to win a Nobel Peace Prize.

Radiotherapy treatment, 2016 - Lincolnshire

In 2016, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was the first in the UK to use a specially targeted radiotherapy treatment for skin cancer called brachytherapy.

It's since been rolled out across other Trusts nationwide.

And the following year, Vanellope Wilkins, born with her heart outside her body was the first baby in the UK to survive corrective surgery, performed in Leicester and Nottingham.

Coronavirus, 2020 - Coventry

Covid vaccine Credit: PA Images

Coronavirus was the NHS's greatest challenge, but in December 2020 the eyes of the world were on Coventry, as 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first person to receive the Covid vaccine.

And local innovations continued with UK firsts like this all-electric ambulance in 2020 and the first carbon net-zero operation, performed at Solihull Hospital just last year.

The NHS has come a long way in 75 years - and the Midlands has certainly played its part.