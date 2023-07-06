Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has been spotted at Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023, where he is filming an upcoming movie about Formula One racing.

The 59-year-old arrived at the race track in Towcester, Northamptonshire, sporting a light-coloured T-shirt paired with a blue bomber jacket, washed-out denim jeans and aviator-style sunglasses.

Making an appearance on paddock day, the actor was seen chatting to a fan and shaking their hand.

A fictional Formula One team garage was also pictured at the site, which had been set up for filming.

The Oscar-winning actor is expected to race an adapted racing car, which Formula One recently teased as the black and gold APXGP, in the as yet untitled film.

Brad Pitt posed for pictures during his visit Credit: PA Images

Pitt has been getting up to speed in Formula Two machinery for two months – first at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France and then at Silverstone.

In the film, the Fight Club star will play a driver who has come out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie and against the sport’s biggest titans.

Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, will direct the film and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton will co-produce it alongside Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

On Thursday, Hamilton spoke about the filming, saying: “There are nerves because it is something we’ve been working on for so long.

“We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about.”

Apple has bought the rights to the movie, marking its second feature film with Pitt, with him also starring in thriller Wolves alongside George Clooney.

In recent years the American actor has starred in Babylon, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Bullet Train.

The British Grand Prix takes place this weekend, with the race on Sunday.