A CCTV image of two women has been released by police as part of an investigation into a shooting.

Investigations have been ongoing for two weeks after the victim shot in the chest in an alleyway off Smorrall Lane in Bedworth, Warwickshire, on 26 June.

A 20-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder the same day as the incident.

Two other men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder on 30 June and 1 July.

A 25-year-old from Coventry was also arrested earlier this week on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. All five are currently on bail.

Police would now like information in identifying the two women in the CCTV image, as the authorities believe they "could hold vital information".

In a statement DI Collette O’Keefe, of Warwickshire Police, said: "The women pictured were walking on Smercote Close shortly after the shooting and we believe they may have information that could be vital to our investigation."This was a terrible incident that has shocked the community and I would urge them to get in touch as soon as possible."