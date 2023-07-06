A three-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after a crash.

The collision, involving the child and a vehicle, took place on Castlefields Way, near to the junction with Willow Bank in Telford, at around 8:26am on Thursday.

Police said the girl has been taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with "life-threatening injuries".

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Emergency services were called at 8:26am - and two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were deployed to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, crews discovered a girl, the pedestrian, who had suffered serious injuries in the collision.

"Following treatment at the scene she was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital on blue light and sirens. The doctor from the Critical Care Car travelled in the back of the ambulance to help continue with treatment en-route to hospital."

PC Mark Hobden, of West Mercia Police, said: "We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision.

"We would especially like to speak to the cars that were behind the White Vauxhall Corsa at the time of the collision.

"We would urge them to come forward with any information and dash cam footage. Anyone with CCTV covering the area is also urged to come forward."