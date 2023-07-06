A family from Coventry are racing against time to save their baby daughter's life.

Hallie Reeve has Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukaemia (JMML), a chronic blood cancer.

During her first family holiday in Spain at just eight months old, Hallie was diagnosed with JMML and now at 20 months, she has been dealing with the diagnosis for the past year.

The rare type of cancer slowly develops in young children and has just a 50% survival rate if caught early.

The toddler has undergone two invasive stem cell transplants and countless blood transfusions but the little girl who's described as "the sweetest little girl" with a smile always on her face is failing to respond to the treatment.

Hallie Reeve was just eight months old when she was diagnosed with the rare cancer. Credit: Kim Dugdale

Now relatives have now launched a GoFundMe page after claims the NHS cannot fund further treatment, which could cost in excess of £1 million.

The appeal has currently received more than 24,000 donations amounting to £427,867.

In an Instagram post, Kimberley Wileman, Hallie's mum thanked those who have donated and supported the cause over the past year, describing people's gratitude as "overwhelming and grateful"

But stressed her family's desperation to keep their baby girl alive, saying: "Hallie deserves to live a long life, and we deserve to have the normal family life we so long for."

The Instagram post read: "Trying to summarise Hallie's year-long battle in 90 seconds is impossible. She has spent the majority of her life in hospital fighting cancer.

"Once a small baby surrounded by strangers, now a toddler who has so many friends among hospital staff.

"She knows the hospital as her second home and she sees the staff here more than her own family because of isolating due to being immunocompromised.

The family of Hallie Reeve, from Coventry, are trying to raise £1m for treatment not provided on the NHS. Credit: Kim Dugdale

"Over the last year, Hallie has had countless blood & platelet transfusions, rounds of chemo, surgeries, scans & tests and two bone marrow transplants.

"Along with the endless appointments and hospital stays. And yet somehow, along the way, she has still had a childhood within the hospital walls.

"Hallie deserves to live a long life, and we deserve to have the normal family life we so long for.

"You have no idea how overwhelmed and grateful we are by the response and kindness of people the last few days. We simply have no choice but to make sure this money is raised and you have given me the hope that we will do it.

"Please continue to support, donate, share & fundraise for #rallyforhallie Hallie's life depends on it."

