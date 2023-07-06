Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central's Hannah Bechelet visited the street where residents were forced to move homes and can't access their cars because of a burst water main

A road in Warwick has been blocked since February last year stopping residents from accessing the street and leaving some out of their homes.

The unfortunate circumstances are due to the homes being built on an old quarry and when a water main burst the properties became too dangerous to live in.

For Stuart and his family, it meant they were forced to leave their house.

Severn Trent Water has given money for a new one, but not living here means moving out of Warwick town centre.

He said: “We were very very lucky to find this place, that's the place the cookies fell and anything else in the area, this is the most sought-after in the market today.

"What we've been given for it isn't enough to buy anything close to where we are."

But it's not just the people who lived in these homes who have been affected as those whose homes are in the cul-de-sac can no longer be accessed as the road is the only way in.

The closed road that has kept some residents away from their car for over a year Credit: ITV News Central

There are only three homes that still have people living in them and they are going to stay when the other houses are eventually demolished.

But because the road remains closed, it means people still living in the cul-de-sac haven't had any vehicular access to their properties since 2022.

The lack of access to the estate has also caused issues with emergency services accessing people who may be in need.

There are five garages belonging to residents in the road behind and it is understood there are two garages with cars stuck in them.

One concerned resident shared how for nearly a year and a half she hasn’t been able to properly use her car.

Julie shared her frustration at not being able to properly access parking in her neighbourhood Credit: ITV News Central

She said: "For nearly one and a half years we haven’t been able to drive our cars in and out.

"We can’t park our cars here, we can’t use the easy facilities of having a car.

"We couldn’t have an ambulance come in or any of those services and we’re a neighbourhood of mixed age groups with some elderly people with some mobility issues"

