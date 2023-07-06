Two hurt as fire breaks out in two Leicester homes

Two people have been injured after at least two homes caught on fire in a Leicester's Beaumont Leys estate overnight.

At around 6pm yesterday (5 July) a fire broke out in Canonsleigh Walk, Canonsleigh Road, off Halifax Drive.

Eyewitnesses reported that at least two homes had been involved in the fire.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed two people have been injured in the fire - but they were 'breathing and conscious'.

They also confirmed the fire happened earlier than previously suggested.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to the scene at 3.57pm and sent two appliances. Arriving at the scene the house was alight and the fire was in the rear bedroom of the property.

"There were two casualties, both are conscious and breathing but had inhaled smoke.

"As part of the incident, the ceiling had to be pulled down to check for fire spread. Breathing apparatus was withdrawn from 5.17pm and National Grid was contacted to attend.

"Fire investigators and Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) are attending the scene this morning to look into the cause of the fire."