A coroner has concluded accidental death in the inquests into the deaths of four boys who died after falling through the ice on a frozen lake in Solihull.

Brothers Samuel Butler, who was six, and Finlay Butler, eight, died along with their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Butler, and another boy - Jack Johnson, who was 10, in on 11th December 2022 at Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst.

The boys were pulled from the lake and taken to hospital. Jack and Thomas were taken to Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham, but died the same day. Finlay and Samuel were taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital but died on 12th December and 14th December respectively.

At an initial inquest hearing into their deaths, held in Birmingham last December, the coroner heard that three of the boys were rescued after 22 minutes in the water, while the fourth was pulled out of the lake after 31 minutes.

Members of the public called the emergency services after seeing children, who had been playing on the icy surface of the lake, fall through, and into the water.

The children's deaths prompted an outpouring of tributes from the community, with hundreds of tributes, cards, flowers, teddy bears, balloons and sweets left at a makeshift shrine in their memory in the days after the incident.