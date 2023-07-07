Inquests into victims of Nottingham stabbing attacks opens

Inquests into the deaths of two university students and a school caretaker who were killed in an attack in Nottingham have begun.

University of Nottingham students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, died in a knife attack in the city in the early hours of Thursday 13 June.

Valdo Calocane, 31, is charged with their murder, as well as attempting to murder three other people when a van was allegedly driven at pedestrians.

Inquests into the deaths were opened by Mairin Casey, senior coroner for Nottinghamshire, at Nottingham Coroner’s Court on Friday afternoon.

In the days after the attacks, thousands of people attended vigils in the city in memory of the victims, where their families paid emotional tributes to them.

The family of Mr Webber, a history student, described their "complete devastation" at the “senseless murder of our son”, saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

The families of the victims addressed crowds of thousands. Credit: ITV News.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s family described her as a “truly wonderful and beautiful young lady” who would be “so dearly missed”. The medical student, from Woodford in London, had represented Essex in cricket as a teenager and had also played for England Hockey.

Two of Mr Coates’ sons said his death had “rocked everyone’s world”, adding: “Nobody deserves this but he definitely didn’t.”

Calocane is expected to enter pleas in September, with a provisional trial date set for January 12th 2024.

At his last appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 20 June, he was remanded into custody to appear again for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 25 September.