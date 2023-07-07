Police are trialling a new way to stop the scourge of illegal off-road motorbiking using a spray to tag any bikers breaking the law.

The pilot by West Mercia Police is to stop off road bikers riding their machines illegally on bridleways and in parks across the Malvern Hills.

Officers will deploy the 'SmartTag' spray to get it onto the skin, hair, clothing or the bike itself. Police say it's harmless, and lasts for weeks even if attempts are made to wash it off.

It means officers won't have to attempt a pursuit of the bike, but will later go to the address of anyone suspected of being involved, and test them to see if they've been sprayed.

The pilot follows a number of complaints about anti-social off-road riding. Police say they previously had some success in identifying the culprits, and securing Community Protection Notices and Criminal Behaviour Orders which stopped them from riding.

But they say in some cases it was difficult to gain evidence against offenders due to the risks required to carry out a pursuit, so they were often abandoned.

The trial means officers won't have to attempt pursuits Credit: West Mercia Police

Sergeant Geraint Perkins from West Mercia Police said; “We have been looking at ways we could deter the act of riding motorbikes illegally and prosecute those who choose to continue to ride despite our warnings.

“I am pleased to announce that thanks to the West Mercia Police Problem Solving Hubs, we are piloting the roll-out of SmartTag spray to operational officers within Malvern and Upton SNT.

“The SmartTag has been used successfully by another number of other police forces and as a team, it is useful to have this kit at our disposal which further enhances our capability for dealing with individuals who commit anti-social behaviour and traffic offences.”

The spray is a traceable forensic liquid with each canister containing a unique chemical code that's not visible to the naked eye, but can be detected under UV light.

Police say if an officer on patrol encounters an individual riding a motorbike along a bridleway, parkland or any other area they should not be, then there will be a direction for the rider to stop. If that direction is ignored, the spray will be deployed onto the clothing or motorbike of the rider.

They say the spray can be used at a distance of 15 metres.

The force is putting up signs across the Malvern and Upton policing area as a reminder to those who are tempted to ride their motorbikes.