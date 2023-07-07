The rebuild of one of the icons of last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is beginning, after the first body parts of 'Ozzy' the bull arrived at New Street Station overnight.

Huge hoardings are now up in the station, behind which a specialist team of designers and engineers will be putting the star of the Opening Ceremony back together in his permanent home.

People worked through the night to move parts from lorries outside to the concourse.

Network Rail says the building of Ozzy won't impact on trains, but it will mean less space in the concourse, so people are asked to factor in extra time for getting to their platform, and staff will be in place to help passengers get around the station.

Parts arrived at New Street Station overnight before the building starts Credit: Network Rail

Steven Ireland, Network Rail Central route head of customer service, said; “Exciting times are ahead at New Street as Ozzy arrives on his one-way ticket to Birmingham New Street this week.

"At over 10 metres tall, there’s no door big enough for him to come in one piece – so instead he’s been turned into a giant jigsaw puzzle and will be built behind the hoardings now in place on the concourse.

“We thank people for their patience while we’ve needed to reserve the spot for our VIB (Very Important Bull). While we’re going to try to keep as much of him under wraps as possible – how he takes shape will be quite hard to miss over the coming weeks!”

People first referred to the bull as the 'Raging Bull' after he appeared during the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, and he quickly became iconic during those special weeks when the world's eyes were on the city.

The raging bull in centenary square this summer Credit: ITV Central

In the weeks that followed his first outing, he was placed in Centenary Square where crowds flocked to get a photograph with him.

Originally designed to be scrapped after the Games, there was a campaign to ensure that didn't happen, an he was saved after a project by Network Rail and the West Midlands Combined Authority.

There was then a vote to determine what he should be named, with Ozzy, Brummie, Bostin and Boulton the contenders.

It was 'Ozzy' that won, probably helped by the man himself - Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne - throwing his weight behind the vote.

A team of specialists will be re-assembling the bull over the coming weeks Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail says the sculpture will be built in time to be unveiled to coincide with the anniversary of last year's Games, and a cultural festival that's taking place this year between 28 July and 6 August.

The bull has gone through a major redesign by its original creators - special effects company Artem - to make him suitable to be put on permanent indoor display.

Network Rail says Ozzy will be officially unveiled in the station towards the end of July after all construction and testing of his new mechanisms are complete.