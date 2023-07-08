A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in Hereford.

West Mercia Police were called to Grandstand Road at 4.20am this morning (July 8) after reports of a rape.

The suspect was found shortly after and arrested after the victim reported the crime after it occurred. He remains in police custody.

A cordon remains in place on Grandstand Road while investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Mel Reynolds, said "I understand that it can be concerning to see a police cordon in such a prominent area of the city, but would like to reassure the community that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and that the suspect remains in custody.

"I would also like to commend the victim on her bravery in reporting this to us so quickly, allowing us to quickly locate and arrest the suspect.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area today while our investigations continue, and if you have any concerns then please do feel free to speak to our officers.”