The family of a teenager who was shot at in Birmingham have paid tribute to their son.

Armaan Kadeer was found on a towpath off Mount Street in Nechells just after 12.15am on Monday (July 3).

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital, where died the day after.

Armaan's family have today paid tribute to him, saying: "It’s impossible to have met Armaan and never once laughed with him.

"The moment he would step into a room he would fill the air with joy and laughter. He was the light in a dark room. He was the comforting hand when you’d feel down.

"The loss of Armaan is a tragic blow to every one of us and we will miss him and his beautiful smile for the rest of our lives.”

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday.

Three men aged 19, and another aged 33, were also arrested and released on bail with strict conditions as enquiries continue.

A fifth person has also been arrested.

West Midlands Police are urging anyone with information to call 101 and quote log 64 of 3 July.

