Two men have been charged with possession of an imitation firearm after an off-duty police officer disarmed a gunman in Birmingham.

CCTV shows special constable Abdullah Bin Imad restraining a man after a shot was fired.

Abdullah saw two men acting suspiciously, he then moved into a coffee shop to phone 999 to report that he believed the men may have had a gun.

Seconds later, a shot was fired and Abdullah ran out of the shop, detained one of the men and recovered a firearm.

CCTV shows Abdullah kept the gun out of reach until armed officers arrived minutes later.

The gun was later recovered and found to be a blank-firing weapon.

32-year-old Blane Halligan and 48-year-old Scott Johnson, both of Birmingham, were arrested and later charged with possession of an imitation firearm on Thursday (July 6th).

The pair, were remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning (July 8th).