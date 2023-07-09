Flash flooding hit several parts of the Midlands last night after huge downpours.

It came after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the region over the weekend.

Photos and video footage on social media showed cars stranded on roads in deep water.

In Birmingham, a video on Twitter showed cars driving slowly through flood water in King's Norton, and the same on Stockfield Road in Acocks Green.

A lightning strike was also reported to have hit Cheddar Lane in Balsall Heath just after 7pm, according to LightningMaps.org.

One Birmingham City Councillor tweeted photos of the flash floods in Cotterills Lane, Brockhurst Road and Alum Rock Road, between Sladefield Road and Woodwells Road.

Cllr Majid Mahmood, who represents the Bromford and Hodge Hill ward, told water company Severn Trent that the flash flooding had burst a water pipe on Chipperfield Road in Hodge Hill and asked for urgent repairs.

He urged people to avoid roads affected by the flash floods and to "be careful" if they were travelling on the roads.

He also shared a photo of cars crawling along on the flooded Alum Rock Road, between Sladefield Road and Woodwells Road.

Play Brightcove video

Businesses in the area also tweeted of disruption to events.

One video posted on Twitter showed water pouring through the ceiling lights of a Bingo hall in Birmingham city centre.

The Mostly Jazz, Funk & Soul Festival at Moseley Park was cancelled last night (July 8) after flash floods ruined their outdoor venue.

The festival has reopened today after organisers worked throughout the night to get the site back in shape.

The Met Office's yellow warning lasts until midnight. The rain is predicted to stop by 11pm, according to the Met Office's forecast.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…