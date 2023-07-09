A play area in Worcestershire remains closed after a man was found dead this morning.

The man in his 30s was found shortly before 6.30am at Abbey Park in Evesham.

West Mercia Police say his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A cordon will remain in place for most of Sunday while forensic investigations continue.

Chief Inspector Dave Troth from the force said: “I’d once again like to thank the public for their patience this morning, and re-iterate that we are treating this as an isolated incident.

“There will be an increased police presence in Abbey Park today while we investigate the circumstances around the man’s death.

"The play area is still cordoned off and so I would ask that you avoid that area of the park today.

“I know that seeing a lot of police officers can seem alarming, but anyone with any concerns is welcome to speak to our officers.”