A stalker who sent hundreds of threatening messages to police officers has been jailed.

Scott Walters, 50, bombarded 10 different Nottinghamshire Police employees with malicious emails after he was arrested for sending a series of unwanted messages to a woman he’d become fixated with.

Walters, of Ratcliffe Road, Loughborough, Leicester, sent more than 400 messages between July 2020 and December 2022, with the emails becoming more aggressive and intimidating over time.

In December 2022 he was charged with stalking involving serious distress, harassment without violence, and sending communications conveying a threatening message.

He was also charged with separate counts of stalking without fear and sending communications conveying an offensive message.

Walters pleaded guilty to each of the charges.

He was sentenced to 17 months in prison and was given a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting any of his victims.

'His obsessive behaviour completely crossed the line'

PC Stephanie Sharpe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Walters carried out a deliberate and sustained a campaign of harassment on multiple serving police officers and police staff.

"His obsessive behaviour completely crossed the line, with his persistent and aggressive attempts to contact individual officers amounting to stalking.

"In total, Walters sent in excess of 400 different inappropriate messages – none of which were wanted by those receiving them.

"He will have known exactly what kind of impact his words and actions would’ve had, yet he carried on doing it anyway.

"It really should go without saying but this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"This is an example of the different forms stalking can take – it isn’t just limited to physically following someone – with this level of harassment really impacting people’s lives."

She added Nottinghamshire Police take reports of stalking "extremely seriously" and are taking more robust approaches to protecting victims.

The force has charged 40 per cent more people for stalking offences over the last year than the year before.

"It is really important that all victims of stalking know we are here to help them and that they can contact us at any time to report an offence against them or someone they know," she finished.

