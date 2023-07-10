A second man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in the chest in Birmingham.

Aman Baig, aged 21, was arrested on Friday and has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court for a first hearing on Saturday.

It follows an incident in Alum Rock near Burney Lane, on 27 June, shortly after midnight, where a man was shot in the chest.

Police confirmed the man’s injuries were not life-threatening and he is continuing his recovery.

Allahdittah Munir-Humza, 21, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 6 July charged with attempted murder, possessing an offensive weapon with intention to endanger life, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He was remanded into custody.

A third man, an 18-year-old, has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

West Midlands Police has said it has increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance as the investigations continue.

In a statement, the force said: "Operation Target sees West Midlands Police taking a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud.

"Officers will be using local intelligence, seizing goods, carrying out warrants and targeting offenders as part of Op Target’s ongoing crackdown against serious and organised crime."