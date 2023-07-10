England star surprises young fans with incredible gift from Euros final

Anyone could have forgiven England star Morgan Gibbs-White if he wanted to celebrate England's incredible Under 21s European Championships with a party somewhere exotic.

But instead he was in Nottingham, making unforgettable memories for three brothers who got his attention online with their support for him and his fellow champions.

After seeing England triumph 1-0 over Spain n the final in Georgia on Saturday evening, Nottingham Forest supporters, four -year-old Noah Allam, and his two brothers Oscar, 7, and Oliver, 6, decided to make a sign to show their appreciation and celebrate their hero's success.

The boys posted this sign online, and it was spotted by Morgan Gibbs-White himself Credit: Andy Allam

It was spotted by the player himself, and he tracked down the lads and turned up at their house to thank them for their support, with a special gift.

Noah, Oscar and Oliver were stunned when he handed over the number seven shirt which he wore in the famous victory to lift the trophy.

It's fair to say they were pretty chuffed...

Play Brightcove video

Oliver said; "Morgan Gibbs-White's the best player for England. We're all shocked and we're happy. We're all happy, and Oscar got a signed football card from him, and we got a photo with this shirt!"