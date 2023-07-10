An inquiry into baby deaths at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust is expected to uncover the biggest maternity scandal in the history of the NHS.

Donna Ockenden, who is leading the inquiry, is poised to investigate hundreds more cases after NHS England wrote to affected families agreeing cases would be dealt with on an opt-out basis, with families having to opt out of giving consent.

Families are expected to receive an apology from the trust at a board meeting later on Monday.

1,250 Number of families who have contacted the review

Ms Ockenden, who along with a team of senior clinicians began her review in September 2022, said in May that more than 1,250 families and 650 staff had contacted the review to express concerns about the trust’s care practices.

She has previously called for more people to contact the review, stressing that it was "vital" that women from a range of ethnic and social backgrounds came forward.

Ms Ockenden, who has led a similar review into maternity care at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, has already shared key findings with NUH to ensure mistakes are avoided.

Some families, including those whose children died due to failings, demanded a public apology from the trust at a closed meeting in May.

The trust said earlier this month it would "commit to working collaboratively to plan for an apology on behalf of the board that the families recognise as meaningful" in Monday’s meeting.

Ms Ockenden’s previous review in Shrewsbury and Telford used the "opt-out" approach to include the majority of affected families.

Nick Carver, the chair of NUH, said: "For too long we have failed to listen to women and families who have been affected by failings in our maternity services.

"This 'brick wall' has caused additional pain, and this must change."

He added: "Families should not have to fight to get the answers they deserve and we are committed to gaining their trust, and the trust of all our communities by listening and engaging with them.

"Some families, who we have had the chance to meet, have told us they want a meaningful apology that they recognise as meeting their needs, including accountability and a change in the culture.

"We will work with them and other families to make that happen.

"We recognise there will be families who haven't had the chance to come forward yet and we will want their views on how we go about putting things right for them too.

"We agree with the families when they tell us that engagement with them will help us make sustainable improvements to our maternity services."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...