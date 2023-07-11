Two men have been taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion caused "significant damage" to a house in Birmingham.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in Acocks Green today.

The pair suffered burns and are receiving treatment in hospital - and o ne witness reported seeing 20 police cars and ambulances as well as the air ambulance.

A fire engine, a fire investigation and prevention vehicle, and a Cadent gas van remain at the scene, with Station Road closed off.

Shattered glass could be seen on the driveway of the property. A wider cordon that was in place up to the junction with Sherbourne Road has been taken down.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Emergency services are at the scene of an explosion at a house on Station Road in Acocks Green. Two people have been injured and taken to hospital with burns. The property has received significant damage."Station Road remains was closed while the damage was assessed and some properties were evacuated."

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident at 9.42am and sent two ambulances, three paramedic officers, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, crews discovered two patients, both men.

"One of the men was treated for potentially serious injuries, but not believed to be life-threatening, before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham by land ambulance.

"The second man was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to the same hospital, also by land ambulance."

