Credit: Police are looking for a total of eleven men in connection with the investigation

Police investigating a number of complaints around dangerous off-road bikers on a housing estate in Leicester, have released images of eleven men they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

Residents in Eyres Monsell say they've seen an increase in antisocial behaviour with electric motorbikes and scramblers being used on the estate, especially on the Exchange Park.

Police say they are continuing to run an operation to tackle the problem.

They say since the 1st May, they've given out seven warning notices for the antisocial use of motorbikes, and two were seized after the rider failed to act on a previous warning.

As part of the operation, officers have released this image below of eleven men who may be able to help the investigation.

The eleven men police want to speak to as part of their investigation Credit: Leicestershire Police

PC Michael Rowell, who has been leading the operation, said:

“This operation has been running for just over two months with officers proactively patrolling the area and immediately respading to received reports of when the dangerous riding is taking place.

“In that time, we have issued warnings to those who have been driving dangerous in the streets and parks.

Four of the men wanted in connection with the police investigation Credit: Leicestershire Police

"However, despite this, residents continue to further report this issue which is having a significant concern around the safety of those who visit the park in particular families and their young children who regularly use it.

“As part of this ongoing operation we have released images of 11 men we wish to speak to.

"They may be able to help with our continuing work.

"Although in many of the images their faces are covered, I hope people may still be able to recognise who they are or possibly know them from the bike they are riding.

“If you have any information you think can assist, please make contact.”