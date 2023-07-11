A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an incident at Tewkesbury Academy which left a male teacher with a single stab wound.

The teacher was taken to hospital after suffering a wound during an incident at the Gloucestershire school on Monday 10th July. He was discharged from hospital later that day.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on Tuesday evening with section 18 attempt wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article on school premises.

In a statement, police said the boy would remain in police custody on Tuesday night before appearing at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

