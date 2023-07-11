The family of Megan Newborough, who was brutally murdered by her work colleague, has launched a foundation in an effort to stop others going through traumatic loss.

Ross McCullam, 30, strangled Megan Newborough, 23, before cutting her throat and dumping her body in a Leicestershire country lane on Friday 6 August 2021.

He had invited her over to his home for the evening.

Megan's family have now launched The Megan Newborough Foundation, which supports three causes close to them:

The White Ribbon Charity - The foundation aims to support the charities mission to address the root causes of violence against women. It's aim is to aim is to change harmful attitudes, systems and behaviours around masculinity that perpetuate gender inequality and men’s violence against women.

The Dog's Trust - The Megan Newborough Foundation has chosen to support this trust because they said Megan was 'inseparable' from her dog, Frank.

Killed Women - Megan's family have chosen to support this charity because it was launched last December as a network for bereaved families whose daughters, mothers, sisters or other relatives were killed by men. It aims to change the perception that these deaths and injustices are unavoidable tragedies to be expected and accepted.

Megan's dad, Anthony said: "We don’t want anyone to have to go through the trauma of losing a loved one in such a brutal way, as we have.

"We are trying to create a legacy in Megan’s name, filled with good works, and charitable events to raise money and awareness for three causes that are very dear to our hearts."

"Megan was about to move into her new home with Frank (her dog) and had many plans.

"Since she left, Frank has become exceedingly anxious and follows us everywhere.

"At the time of Megan’s funeral, we asked for donations to The Dog's Trust and nearly £8,000 was raised to support this amazing charity and all the work it does."

The first fundraiser held by the Megan Newborough Foundation will fall on what would have been Megan's 25th birthday on Saturday 12 August.

The 'Dance for Meg' will be an evening of barn and line-dancing at St Nicholas Parish Church in Nuneaton at 6.30pm.