A "heartless" driver has been jailed for five years after fleeing the scene of a crash where a man was killed and two others were injured.

Nottinghamshire Police said Nathan Aitchison, 38, of Claydon Road in Leicester, made the choice to flee the scene immediately after the collision.

He was found a day later hiding in a loft and was arrested by officers.David Obada, 22, was driving his Fiat Punto near Car Colston in Rushcliffe when Aitchinson lost control of his Volkswagen Beetle and ran into the back of him on the evening of 24 September last year.

After being hit, Mr Obada's car crashed into the central reservation barrier, rolled onto its roof and came to rest sideways in the middle of the dual carriageway without its lights on.

Mr Obada was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash.

David Obada was pronounced dead at the scene Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Aitchinson initially tried to pin blame for the incident on someone else during his interview with police.

Officers had found him the day after the crash hiding in the loft of a house in Leicester.

Aitchison was disqualified from driving at the time of the crash and he later admitted charges of causing death by careless driving and causing death by driving while disqualified.

As well as his prison sentence, Aitchison was disqualified from driving for eight years and three months. He will then have to retake his driving test.

Mr Obada's family paid tribute to him, describing his as having a "sweet face and smile."

A statement from the family ahead of Aitchison's sentencing said: "David left his home when he was 17 years old to build his future and help his family. He was the middle son and was a most beloved son."

They added: "He worked hard to see his dreams come true and to make us as a family proud of him, but everything vanished in a second and we have been left with just memories. He has been taken away from us and from this life too early when his life was just starting.

"We will never forget his sweet face and smile and he will always be with us from between the angels. We will never forget you. God bless you up there in heaven."

Investigator Georgina Luke, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Nathan Aitchison was a disqualified driver who should not have been behind the wheel of any vehicle when this tragic collision happened. By driving without passing his test he knowingly put other road users at risk and drove without having the knowledge or experience to do so safely.

"After causing this collision, he then made the heartless decision to flee from the scene of chaos he’d caused, which sadly took a young man’s life. I would like to extend my sincere condolences to David's family and friends and thank them for their support throughout this tough and lengthy investigation.

