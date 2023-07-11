A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died in Birmingham.

Officers were called to an address on Ashwin Road in Handsworth just after 2.30pm today (11th July) where they found a man with serious injuries.

Police have said nothing could be done to save him.

A 32-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken into custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police said officers will remain at the scene while they continue their enquiries, and to provide reassurance in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them on their website, or by calling 101, quoting log 2654 of 11 July.