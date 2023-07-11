Police in Stoke-On-Trent have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed on Monday 10 July.

Officers were called to a field opposite Abbey Road at 8.11pm following reports that a man had been stabbed by another man in the street.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man in his 20s with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A large cordon has been set up in the area whilst officers continue to investigate.

Officers from Staffordshire Police have been speaking to residents in the area and are trying to source CCTV and doorbell footage to help with the investigation.

Detective Inspector Louise Booker said: "This incident has caused concern within the local community and we are working hard to find out the circumstances leading up to the incident taking place.

"A large police presence will remain in the area and patrols have been increased whilst we continue to complete our initial inquiries at the scene.

"I’d like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation at this time and would encourage anyone who knows anything to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Police are asking anyone with any information, particularly those with CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage from the area at the time, to get in touch.