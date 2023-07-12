A dog was trapped after falling several feet into a culvert.

The animal was left shivering in the water but was safely rescued after the arrival of fire crews.

The dog fell around eight feet into the culvert - a tunnel which streams water - off Loughborough's Whitehouse Avenue on Tuesday afternoon (11 July).

The fall left the animal trapped, with fire crews and the RSPCA both called to the scene.

Upon arrival at around 2.45pm, teams from Loughborough Fire Station and a water rescue team from Castle Donington found the dog was shivering in the cold waters of the culvert and could not free itself.

With careful work, the fire service confirmed the dog was safely rescued and given "immediate comfort and warmth".

Photos from the scene have now showed the extent of the rescue effort, with fire crews seen using a series of ladders to reach the trapped dog before finally freeing it.

The rescue mission led to crews to call on dog owners to be safe around any kind of water Credit: BPM Media

The dog was subsequently handed over to Woodside RSPCA Animal Centre who would reunite the chilly four-legged friend with their owner.

Castle Donington Fire Station said: "When we reached the scene, our hearts sank as we found the dog shivering in the cold water running through the culvert. It was clear that the poor pup had been there for quite some time.

"So with immense care and help from the Woodside RSPCA Animal Centre and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service Loughborough Station we carefully extricated the dog from the culvert, providing immediate comfort and warmth.

"With RSPCA assistance we made sure that this brave little soul was reunited with its owner."

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident was declared over by 3.20pm. The rescue mission led to crews to call on dog owners to be safe around any kind of water.

Castle Donington Fire Station added: "We encourage everyone to ensure that their pets are microchipped and never follow them into water. Call the emergency services."