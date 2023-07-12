An eighth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at the side of a road in Leicester.

Matthew Schofield died after an assault occurred shortly before 3am in Belgrave Road, close to the junction with Belgrave Circle on Sunday 11 June.

The 34-year-old was found by police at around 4.20am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man is currently in custody for questioning in relation to the incident.

Four men - one aged 18, two aged 22 and a 23-year-old – were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of murder were released under investigation while enquires continue.

A further two men, aged 30 and 22, also arrested on suspicion of murder remain on police bail.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender also remains on police bail.

Detective Inspector Jen Heggs, from Leicestershire Police, said: “In the time since Mr Schofield’s death myself and my team have been working hard to piece together the events of the Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.

"We know Mr Schofield was assaulted just before 3am and died at the scene.

"In the month since this incident happened we have arrested and interviewed a number of men as we work to identify those involved."

He added Mr Schofield's family "deserve to know the truth of what led to his death and see that anyone who was responsible is brought to justice."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 132 of 11 June.