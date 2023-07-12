A passenger who killed a taxi driver from Wolverhampton has been jailed for 10 years.

During the violent attack, following confusion over a fare, Tomasz Margol knocked off Anakh Singh's turban, which the judge described as a "matter of great disrespect".

Margol, 36, delivered repeated heavy blows to the father-of-three's head and body which left him with internal bleeding.

He then fled the scene, leaving Mr Singh, 59, to die in the street.

Tomasz Margol beat taxi driver Anakh Singh to death Credit: BPM Media

Margol, of Bamford Road, Wolverhampton, was jailed for 10 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday (11 July).

Jurors acquitted him of a murder charge but convicted him of an alternative count of manslaughter by a majority verdict last month.

Sentencing, Judge Michael Chambers KC said Mr Singh was just trying to earn a 'honest living' when he died as a result of Margol's 'sustained beating'.The judge branded Margol as the 'aggressor throughout' the horrific assault, adding: "Nothing justified your unprovoked assault on him."

Judge Chambers added: "Your victim was providing a public service at the time of the incident.

"The taxi drivers in this city, in common with others, deserve to be protected, providing as they do, an important public service."

The scene of the attack in Wolverhampton Credit: BPM Media

The court heard how Margol's girlfriend booked a taxi for him and told the operator the fare would be paid upfront in cash to the driver.But she soon made a second call and instead paid the fare using a card on October 30 last year.

Mr Singh collected Margol but was not aware the fare had already been settled, which led to an argument.

Margol repeatedly punched the devout Sikh, while also kicking him and knocking him to the ground on Nine Elms Lane, Park Village.Members of the public arrived at the scene, with Margol offering to help Mr Singh and returning his turban.

Judge Chambers added: "You offered him help simply because you knew you were being watched. You then fled the scene."Knocking off the victim's turban was a 'matter of great disrespect', the judge added. Mr Singh was suffering from a pre-existing heart disease at the time of his death, a pathologist told jurors during the trial.