Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo has been charged with misconduct over 375 alleged breaches of Football Association betting rules.

The charge relates to a period stretching from January 2014 to March 2017 while the now 27-year-old was a Norwich player, but also had loan spells at Swindon, Rotherham, Peterborough and Scunthorpe.

Toffolo has until Wednesday 19 July to respond.

An FA spokesperson said: "Nottingham Forest’s Harry Toffolo has been charged with misconduct in relation to our betting rules.

They added: "It’s alleged that the defender breached FA Rule E1(b) 375 times between 22 January 2014 and 18 March 2017."

"Harry Toffolo has until Wednesday 19 July 2023 to provide his response."

Toffolo joined Premier League Forest from Huddersfield in July last year after two and a half years with the West Yorkshire club.

He made 21 senior appearances, including nine league starts, for the newly-promoted club last season as they retained their top-flight status.