Ozzy the newly named Commonwealth Games bull has almost been completely reassembled ready for permanent display at Birmingham's New Street station.

The bull, which wowed the crowds during the opening ceremony of the Games in the summer of 2022, was first temporarily displayed in the city's Centenary Square, where crowds flocked to get a selfie alongside him.

Ozzy is clear to see behind the hoardings Credit: ITV News Central/Steve Clamp

He's now gone through a major redesign by his original creators - special effects company Artem - to make him suitable for indoor display.

Originally designed to be scrapped after the Games, there was public outcry, and it was resolved that he would go on permanent display in the city. A public vote followed to give him a new name, after being dubbed the 'Raging Bull' during the Games.

Ozzy's face is covered by a sheet ahead of the official reveal Credit: ITV News Central/Steve Clamp

Although the bull is still behind huge hoardings and his face covered by a sheet, as a specialist team of designers and engineers wire him up, it's clear to see his huge form.

Network Rail says Ozzy will be officially unveiled in the station towards the end of July after all construction and testing of his new mechanisms are complete.