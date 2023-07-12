A 68-year-old woman has suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a dog attack in Worcester this morning.

Three people were injured in total after the incident at a house on Boughton Avenue.

The 68-year-old woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, while a 38-year-old man was taken to Worcester Royal Hospital, with injuries which are not life-threatening.

Officers from West Mercia Police were called to the scene just after 9am and carried out first aid until paramedics arrived.

The dog was dead when officers arrived, and police say there is no further risk to members of public.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham.

A spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered three patients; two men and a woman.

“The woman was treated by ambulance crews and medics for serious injuries before being conveyed via land ambulance to University Hospital Birmingham for further treatment; Midlands Air Ambulance medics travelled on board to provide continued treatment en route.

“One of the men was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Worcester Royal Hospital by land ambulance.

“The second man was treated for injuries not believed to be serious but did not wish to go to hospital and so was given self-care advice before being discharged at the scene.”