A nine-year-old boy has been injured in a dog attack in Worcester - the second in the area on the same day.

He suffered a serious leg injury caused by a dog at a private address in Portefields Road in the city.

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly before 5pm yesterday (Wednesday 12 July).

The child was taken to hospital by his family where he is being treated.

West Mercia Police said the incident is not connected to an earlier dog attack in Boughton Avenue.

A 68-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man had been injured by a family pet at a home in Boughton Avenue yesterday morning

The dog was recovered by officers and is secured in kennels.

Superintendent Rebecca Love, of West Mercia Police said: "Both of these incidents will have been incredibly traumatic for the families involved and we are wishing all three people injured a safe and quick recovery.

"A formal process with a qualified vet has to be followed to establish the breed of dogs involved and that work is underway.

"Nobody expects a loved family pet to turn aggressive and injure their owner, or anyone else, but it’s important to remember that any dog can bite.

She urged people to contact a vet if they're concerned about their dog’s behaviour and to contact police if a dog is dangerously out of control, has bitten a person or another animal or is likely to do so.