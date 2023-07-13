Play Brightcove video

A community cafe could face eviction after the council announced its intention to increase the rent from £50 to £7,000 per year.

Rumbles cafe in Sutton-in-Ashfield is run by a Nottinghamshire-based charity and provides work opportunities for people with learning difficulties.

Ashfield District Council says the cafe is a profitable venture and wants to change its classification from charity to commercial premises.

The council said: "Because of the reduction in government funding for local services, the council can no longer afford to subsidise a profitable commercial cafe."

Rumbles has launched a crowdfunding appeal to save the cafe and charity, which has been running for more than 25 years.

The organiser wrote: "We have a waiting list of people who need our services that far exceed our capabilities, but we strive to look after as many people as possible and help to provide them with essential life skills, confidence building and work based team experience.

"Ultimately our aim is to enable our beneficiaries to have gained enough experience whilst with us that they may go on to secure future employment.

"We firmly believe that Rumbles deserves the opportunity to continue its invaluable contributions to our community.

"This establishment has consistently gone above and beyond in its commitment to fostering connections and supporting local initiatives and residents."

In response, Ashfield District Council said: "The café operator was offered highly subsidised terms for a new tenancy.

"However the café operator has not accepted the new agreement despite best efforts on the part of the council.

"Because of the reduction in government funding for local services, the council can no longer afford to subsidise a profitable commercial cafe.

"The council has a duty to obtain best value for tax payers and the new terms offered are extremely favourable.

"The council remains committed to safeguarding public services such as the toilet facilities."