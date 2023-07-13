Central Lobby - July 2023: Row over plans to expand reach of regional mayor & council funding crisis
Three Midlands politicians join Alison Mackenzie to debate claims that democracy is at stake in the Midlands as a row erupts over plans to expand the reach of one of our region's mayors.
And with two major city councils in the middle of a financial crisis, are Government cuts ultimately to blame?
Alison's guests this month:
Jo Gideon MP - Stoke-on-Trent Central (Conservative)
Alex Norris MP - Nottingham North (Labour)
Helen Morgan MP, North Shropshire (Liberal Democrat)