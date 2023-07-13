A man who was caught on camera appearing to repeatedly beat a puppy has returned to the spot he was caught and told those who captured the footage that he doesn't care.

Tyler Steele, 26, was caught on a doorbell camera hitting his dog several times in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, last Friday (13 July).

After both the RSPCA and police launched investigations, he has returned to the front door from which the footage was taken and left a message.

In the video he can he heard saying: "I don't give a f*** about the video. I've told everyone it was me.

"I don't give two flying f****. I'll treat my dog how I want to treat it."

In the original video, a man can be seen walking along the street on a Hanley housing estate when the dog appears to sit down and won't budge.

Warning - this video contains footage which some may find upsetting

Mr Steele pulls the dog towards him and proceeds to hit the animal multiple times and rains down several blows on its head as it yelps.

After dragging it further along the road, the man can be seen with the puppy in his hands walking back in the direction he came from, and he can be heard saying" "I don't want it no more".

A spokesperson from the RSPCA said it is aware of the incident and are looking into it.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are aware of the video of a puppy in Hanley circulating on social media and are investigating alongside the RSPCA."