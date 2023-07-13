Emergency services are at the scene of a police incident on the border of Staffordshire and Derbyshire which has closed the A50 in both directions.

It's closed between the A518 Derby Road for Uttoxeter to the A515 Station Road for Sudbury.

Posting to Twitter, Derbyshire Police has advised drivers to find alternative routes. They said: "We are currently attending a police incident on the A50."As a result, the road has been closed in both directions between the A515 junction and the A518 junction."We are advising any motorist heading that way to find an alternative route."

National Highways has advised drivers to allow extra time for journeys and says the road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

On the website, the company says: "Derbyshire police have installed a diversion route using local routes.

"Traffic Officers and contractors are en route to assist with the strategic closures.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey. "